NEWARK — Wayne Arts is holding a garage sale in conjunction with the community-wide sales from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Wayne County Council for the Arts, 108 W. Miller St.
Art related items will be sold.
Donations of usable excess art supplies, projects, or art work are welcome.
Dates and times for dropping off donations or helping to volunteer will be noon until 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, July 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27. Volunteers also are welcome from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the sale.
For more information about donations, contact Deb Ramage at (315) 576-0586 or by email dramage54@gmail.com.
For information about the sale, call (315) 331-4593 or visit www.wayne-arts.com
