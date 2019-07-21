CANANDAIGUA — The annual Canandaigua Art & Music Festival will conclude today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The festival, now in its 31th year in Historic Downtown Canandaigua, includes artists from around the country in over 14 mediums, food vendors, and live music.
New this year are the Ghana Education Project and India Artist Animesh Roy from Roy Art Gallery. There will be live demonstrations including glass flaming, pottery and painting. And, California Mural Artist Claire Salisbury-Ruf is creating on site. Children’s activities include pick a pearl, music petting zoo, caricatures and face painting.
For the Golden Palette Art Trail, pick up a free passport and map at the festival information table at 115 S. Main St. or any shop with a golden palette displayed by its entryway. Follow the trail to the Golden Palette stops where you’ll discover a wide variety of special events, plus original art, fine craft, classes, services and unique gift items. Visit all the stops and enter to win a gift basket full of gift certificates, original art, art supplies and gift items worth over $1,500.
The event includes 100 artists, crafters and exhibitors
This year’s juried event introduces many new artists to the festival and welcomes back select artists from the past. Vendors will display their wares along Main Street for festival guests to browse and shop. Artwork falls into various categories including all-natural products, drawing, fiber, glass, gourmet foods, jewelry, mixed media, photography, sculpture and woodworking.
Music
Musical acts will play on the MIX 100.5 & Mobile Music stage at Coach and Main. Performances today include Mighty High and Dry from noon to 1:15 p.m. (rock/soul/American); Daniel King Band from 1:45 to 3 p.m. (Spanish/flamenco/Caribbean island); and Brian Lindsay Band, 3:30 to 5 p.m. (Americana/rock/alt. country/electric folk).
Food vendors
Look for food trucks and vendors on both sides of the street, offering deli-style sandwiches, melts, island wraps, barbecue, hots, fried PBJ, tropical frozen drinks, loaded potatoes, tacos, burgers and meatball garbage plates.
Community Cause-Way
In its fifth year, the Community Cause-Way is a block of the festival that highlights community non-profit organizations and their stories. Each community booth will provide a kids activity.
Isaac Heating & Air will feature a misting tent. Other sponsors include Leaf Filter, Renewal by Andersen, Gutter Logic, and Democrat & Chronicle.
For more information, visit www.canandaiguaartfestival.com or look for CanandaiguaArtFestival on Facebook.
