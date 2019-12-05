NEWARK — The Newark-Arcadia Historical Society’s Remembering Downtown 2020 calendars are available.
The 12-month calendars include photos of buildings, blocks and storefronts dating from 1910 to 1970.
The calendars sell for $10 (mail orders add $3) and are available at the Newark-Arcadia Museum, 120 High St. from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. (Other days/times, call 315-331-6409).
Calendars may also be purchased at White Paw Books and Curiosities, 604 S. Main St., Newark (315-690-4917, open Wednesday to Sunday)
All proceeds benefit the Newark-Arcadia Historical Society & Museum and the Marbletown Schoolhouse. For more info, call the museum at (315) 331-6409, email arcadiahistory@gmail.com, or go to www.newarkarcadiamuseum.org.