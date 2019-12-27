EAST BLOOMFIELD — The Town of East Bloomfield partnered with the Tobacco Action Coalition of the Finger Lakes to support the implementation of its tobacco and vape-free parks policy.
The new policy restricts the use of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, on all village park property.
“We congratulate the Town of East Bloomfield for restricting the use of all tobacco products and e-cigarettes in all town parks. There is no safe level of secondhand smoke exposure, and cigarette and vape cartridge litter is hazardous to the environment, children and animals,” said Brigid Heenan, TACFL Community Engagement Coordinator, and Health Promotion Specialist for the American Lung Association in New York. “In addition, exposing youth to tobacco use can influence their future use of these products.”
Tobacco-free environments are becoming more common in New York state as awareness around the dangers of secondhand smoke exposure increases. Smoke-free policies also go a long way toward reducing the social norm of tobacco use and can help in decreasing the number of new tobacco users every year. Tobacco remains the leading cause of preventable death in New York state.
With the average age of a new smoker in New York state being 13, these policies are vital in reducing youth exposure to tobacco use. In addition, the recent statewide implementation of Tobacco 21, which raised the age of sale for all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to 21 is evidence that New York state and many of its municipalities are moving toward tobacco reforms that can curb youth use of tobacco products.
To partner in creating more tobacco-free outdoor spaces, contact Brigid Heenan at (585) 666-1401.