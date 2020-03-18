CANANDAIGUA — In February, Ontario County 4-H held four public speaking events with a total of 82 youth participating.
4-H public presentations allows youth ages 5 to 19 the chance to present on any topic that is of interest to them. Speeches range from 1 minute for young, inexperienced presenters, to 15 minutes for more advanced presenters. While most youth participate in the illustrated speech category (a basic speech with a poster or powerpoint), there is the opportunity to participate in demonstration, motivational, impromptu, and recitation speech categories. The flexibility of the program allows youth to present on something that they are passionate about and gives them additional options to pursue as they become more and more experienced.
At each event, there are about 10 youth and 3 volunteer judges per room. This gives the chance for youth to listen to other presenters and learn about a variety of topics. At the conclusion of each speech, one of the judges will conference with the youth one-on-one to provide encouragement and feedback about how to improve for next year. It really is a wonderful event where youth can gather to learn from each other and receive personalized feedback from knowledgeable volunteer judges. The event survey collected several comments about how 4-H public presentations has helped youth grow in confidence and self-esteem, as well as develop practical communications skills that they then go on to use at school and in careers.
The following youth participating in this years’ Ontario County 4-H Public Presentation events: Owen Grefrath, Michael Kent, Blake Gauss, Nadia Gauss, Hope Robertson, Samantha Smithling, Emmett Smithling, Zoey Richwalder, Lilly Gage, Ava Gage, Megan Castano, Allison Fellows, Holly Fellows, Kyle Richards, Alexa Davies, Grant Pyra, Mason Michaelsen, Mackenzie Michaelsen, Grant Pyra, Matthew Richards;
Nita Schumacher, Johnny Trejo, Juan Pablo Amador, Alaina Davies, Libby Pane, Gabby Delpriore, Maryalice Busby, Manny Mand, Zi’Hira Streeter, Preet Mand, Natalie Dunham, James Hay, Ryland Dunham, Kellan McLaughlin, Declan McLaughlin, Hazel McLaughlin, Murphee Malcuria, Rowen Malcuria, Pyper Malcuria, Peyton Taylor;
Mollie Thaine, Claire Penta, Lila Cummarota, Nathan Sperber, Noah Cammarota, Isaac Wheeler, Lucas Santy, Winnie Archer, Amelia Santy, Chase Atwood, Luke Czadzeck, Isaiah Czadzeck, Hannah Czadzeck, Simon Czadzeck, Ezekiel Czadzeck, Wyatt Wadams, Henry Wilson, Kenzie Albrecht, Fernando Soberon, Madeline Wilson;
Elana Soberon, Rebecca Pare, Hunter Harris, Sara Soberon, Jackson Harris, Autumn Rosenzweig, Mackenzi McClung, Chloe Casson, McKayla McClung, Kiley Casson, Aubrey Lincoln, Jaxson Schrader, Ellen Lincoln, Georgie VanDamme, Kiefer VanDamme, Jack Kemper, Ben Kemper, Evelyn Davis-Lavigne, Grace Maslyn, Olivia Maslyn and Elaina Harris-Maxwell.
Fourteen of the youth who participated in these events were invited to progress to the 4-H Finger Lakes District Presentation event which had been originally scheduled for late March in Livonia.
For more information about 4-H, contact Sarah at sab423@cornell.edu or call (585) 394-3977.