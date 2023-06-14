To the Editor:
This is a quote from from the Feb. 11, 2023, Finger Lakes Times from someone who wants to be mayor of our city: "Jan Regan isn’t 'born and bred in Geneva.' Actually, it’s a phrase she despises."
Ironically, it was from a story about Geneva's 125th birthday!
How the Democratic Party can rally around someone who has a disdain for native Genevans is mind-blowing. What a divisive, mean-spirited and ugly comment!
No need to backpedal or apologize, Jan. Thanks for sharing.
GREGORY PECK
Geneva