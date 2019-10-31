GENEVA — In November, writer, activist and educator Eli Clare will explore the intersections of social justice, environmental injustice, disability and chronic illness in a two-day visit to the HWS campus.
On Wednesday, Nov. 13, Clare will present a public lecture, “Cautionary Tales: Environmental Injustice, Disability, and Chronic Illness,” from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the Vandervort Room in the Scandling Campus Center.
The following evening, Thursday, Nov. 14, he will lead an intimate workshop, “Moving Beyond Pity and Inspiration: Disability as a Social Justice Issue,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the Seneca Room on South Main Street.
To foster in-depth discussion, the workshop is capped at 20 participants. Dinner will be provided. Those interested in attending should send a brief statement of interest to Assistant Professor of LGBT Studies Melissa Autumn White at mawhite@hws.edu by Wednesday, Nov. 6. Priority consideration will be given to RSVPs received by Nov. 1.
Author of Brilliant Imperfection: Grappling with Cure and Exile and Pride: Disability, Queerness, and Liberation, Clare lives in occupied Abenaki territory (currently known as Vermont). White, disabled and genderqueer, Clare teaches all over the United States and Canada at conferences, community events and colleges about disability, queer and trans identities and social justice. Among other pursuits, he has walked across the United States for peace, coordinated a rape prevention program and helped organize the first ever Queerness and Disability Conference.