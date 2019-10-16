GENEVA — Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes will be holding its annual Empty Bowls dinners across the Finger Lakes in October, to coincide with World Hunger Day. These events are intended to raise awareness of and financial support for the agency’s hunger-related programs and services.
The Empty Bowls Dinners will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the following dates:
Oct. 16: Our Lady of Peace Parish Center, Center Street, Geneva
Oct. 23: Sacred Heart Church, Parish Hall, 90 Melrose Road, Auburn
At Empty Bowls dinners, guests will learn about local anti-poverty efforts and receive a commemorative hand-made ceramic Empty Bowl that serves as a reminder that hunger does indeed exist in our community.
The pottery bowls distributed at the Empty Bowls dinners are being made and donated by local artists and organizations, including the Rochester Folk Art Guild, Geneva High School Art Department, Cato Schools, Weedsport Schools, Port Byron Schools, Cayuga Community College Studio Art and Design Program, Gandee Gallery, Joy Martin & John Baker and Canandaigua Schools.
The cost of the event is $20 per person which includes a handmade bowl, soup, bread, dessert and drink. Tickets for children under the age of 10 are available for $10. All proceeds will benefit Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes programs.
The event is made possible by the following Sponsors: IESI Seneca Meadows Landfill, Wegmans, Sodexo Services of Hobart & William Smith College, Johnston Paper and Lewis Restaurant.
For more information, contact Rhonda Zettlemoyer at (315) 789-2235 ext. 104 or rhonda.zettlemoyer@dor.org. You can purchase tickets at catholiccharitiesfl.org.