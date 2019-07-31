Amateur and professional photographers can submit entries for the 14th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest.
Photos should convey the wealth of things to do and see along the waterway and express the beauty and unique character of the canal and canal communities.
Judges will select first-, second-, and third-place winners based on creativity, photographic quality and effectiveness in conveying the beauty and character of the canalway. Winning photos will be featured in the 2020 Erie Canalway calendar.
Entries must be postmarked by Aug. 30.
For details, including official rules, visit https://eriecanalway.org/get-involved/photo-contest.
