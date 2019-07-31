ROCHESTER — ESL Federal Credit Union will take part in the Center for Financial Solutions Innovation’s 2019 Financial Health Leader Program.
As part of the program, ESL must meet annual requirements, which adjust year-to-year based on the latest advances in financial health innovation.
For details, visit https://cfsinnovation.org/.
In 2018, as part of the Financial Health Leaders Program, ESL dedicated its resources to measure how its personal banking members “Spend, Save and Borrow” — three of the four Indicators of Financial Health identified by the center, and a starting point for committing to improvement.
In the 2019 program, ESL commits to measuring how members “Plan” for their futures (the fourth Indicator of financial health), and measuring business checking and savings account management among its more than 9,000 business banking members.
ESL will use the analyzed data across the “Spend, Save, Borrow, and Plan” indicators to serve as benchmarks to understand its members’ needs when it comes to financial health. The identified trends will allow the company to develop products and resources that can provide assistance and guidance for members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.