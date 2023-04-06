NEWARK — On April 14 at 6:30 p.m., Eureka and Newark Granges will host the new FFA chapter and their teacher from Lyons.
It is a potluck supper, so take a dish to pass and table service. Meat, potatoes and beverage will be furnished.
Brennan Dailey, the FFA advisor, and students will be guests. During the program after dinner they will tell about their experiences as a newly organized FFA.
Membership recognition for the Grange will be awarded that evenightning. Laura Wigfield and Scott VanLare are receiving 25-year awards. A 40-year award will be given to Neil Bailey. Maurice Schleede will receive a 65-year recognition, while Mabel Matteson will be awarded a 70-year seal.
The Grange is at 100 Woodlane in Newark. All grangers and friends or anyone interested in FFA is welcome to attend. Call 315-946-4379 to let them know if you are attending.
Later in April, the Granges will host a garage sale April 21-22. An array of household items, small furniture, and many other items will be available. Donations are welcome. Bring them to 100 Woodlane in Newark April 18 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.