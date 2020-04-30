Thirty-six upstate New York hospitals and health centers, including nine in the Rochester region, last year earned $29.3 million in quality improvement payments from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield as part of the nonprofit health insurer’s Hospital Performance Incentive Program.
Since 2005, Excellus BCBS’s program has paid out more than $311 million in quality improvement incentives.
Nine hospitals in the Rochester region participated in this program in 2019, sharing $14.7 million in quality improvement incentive payments.
Participating hospitals included Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, Thompson Health, Highland Hospital, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Noyes Memorial Hospital, Rochester General Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital, United Memorial Medical Center, and Unity Hospital.
“In 2019, Excellus BCBS’s Hospital Performance Incentive Program evaluated participating hospitals on 38 unique performance measures,” said Dr. Stephen Cohen, senior vice president and corporate medical director at Excellus BCBS. “The best evidence that this collaboration is a success is that our hospital partners met 96 percent of all quality improvement targets.”
Areas targeted for 2019 improvement included:
• Clinical Processes of Care: Focused on improvements in follow up after hospitalization, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), surgical care, and other measures unique to each participating hospital
• Patient Safety: Centered on reductions in hospital-acquired infections, readmissions, and other adverse events or errors that affect patient care
• Patient Satisfaction: Used the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey, which is a national, standardized, publicly-reported survey of patients’ perspectives of hospital care
In addition to meeting required clinical and patient safety measures in 2019, other nationally endorsed measures and target outcomes were jointly agreed upon by each hospital and the health insurer using benchmarks established by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement, and others.