NEWARK — Cornell Cooperative Extension, 1581 Route 88N, will hold an open house along with its annual meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.
Extension staff and volunteers will highlight the organization’s activities and celebrate its accomplishments.
Registration is required.
There will be demonstrations, activities and displays throughout the building. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be available at each display. Receive a ticket at each demonstration that you attend for door prizes at the end of the night.
Demonstrations and hands-on activities are held in 20-minute intervals from 4:20 to 5:40 p.m. Stations will be set up for 4-H, nutrition, agriculture and Master Gardeners. Topics include Small Farm Business Resources to Get You Started in Farming; Top Tips for Fall — tasks that will help improve garden and home landscape health; Reducing Sodium — adding flavor without adding salt; Find out how residents are creating a healthier community; Eating the Rainbow — how to add more color to your meals; Exploring the Great Outdoors of “Camp Beechwood.”
The annual meeting will start at 6 p.m. and election of board members will take place. There are three candidates for three positions. Candidates are Daniel DeMarree of Sodus, Beth Kois of Macedon, and Fred Pickering of Ontario. More information on the candidates can be found at ccewayne.org, under “Events.” Those on the Extension mailing list should receive an announcement in the mail. To be placed on the mailing list, call the office at (315) 331-8415.
This meeting is a free event, but reservations must be made so that we can plan for attendance. Reservations are required by Oct. 28. To register, call (315) 331-8415.