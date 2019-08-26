Seneca County Cooperative Extension is hosting its biennial tour of agriculture on Thursday.
Join representatives of the Extension, Seneca County Farm Bureau and Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District at 2:30 p.m. for farm tours followed by a cheese tasting and farm to table dinner at 6:30 p.m. at The Barn at Muranda Cheese Co. and Dairy catered by Ginny Lott Demillo of Simply Homemade.
The drive-yourself-tour (with some carpooling possible) will feature three farms: Persoon Dairy Farm, Autumn’s Harvest Farm which produces a variety of meats (beef, pork, goat and eggs) and Lott Farms LLC, specializing in soybeans and corn. The tour will start at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Persoon Dairy.
Tour participants will be joined by members of the regional agriculture teams, agribusiness support staff and the farm families at each stop. The focus of the tour is to highlight the agricultural diversity of the county, consider conservation practices implemented to protect water quality, and how the three organizations contribute to keeping Seneca County’s agriculture strong.
The tour and dinner cost $25.
Register at reg.cce.cornell.edu/twilight tours_245. Find more information at www.senecacountycce.org.
If you have any questions, contact Judy Wright, Agriculture Economic Development Specialist at the Extension office at (315) 539-9251 or email seneca@cornell.edu.
