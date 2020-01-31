CANANDAIGUA — An upcycling make-n-take workshop will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 480 N. Main St.
Join Master Gardeners Victoria Barnsbee and Vicki Jennejohn in decorating recycled glass jars. Make a seed starter for a sunny window or a vase filled with dried natural plants. Decorate your counter tops or grace your table.
Take glass pickle jars, vinegar or kombucha bottles- — any size or shape will work.
The fee is $10 per person, which includes all supplies (soil, seeds, paint, dried flowers, etc.) to make any two.
The workshop is open to anyone over age 12. (Children must be accompanied by an adult).
Advance registration ia appreciated.
To register, contact Nancy at (585) 394-3977 ext. 427 or email nea8@cornell.edu with your name, address, and phone number.
Find information on more workshops at cceontario.org.