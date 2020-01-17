Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County is hosting two workshops, first in Waterloo at the Extension office on the third floor of the Main Street Shop Center from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 and then repeated from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Ovid Fire Hall on Brown Street in Ovid. The cost is $15 for either class.
In this workshop, learn how to prepare homemade soups and stews from scratch, including making your own stock. There will be recipes and ideas for both vegetarians and meat lovers with discussion about making soup in a slow cooker, pressure cooker, or stock pot. Participants will also learn tips on how to safely can or freeze soups for later enjoyment. The workshop will be led by Extension’s Master Food Preservers and nutrition staff. These experts will share tricks, techniques, and safe procedures to make a purely vegetable based soup, including stock from veggie scraps, and how to make meat- based stews and soups. Nutrition information will also be provided.
Participants will be served a bowl or two of soup and will go home with recipes and materials to confidently cook soup at home, along with the knowledge of how to safely preserve the leftovers.
Space is limited and registration is required to attend. To register online, visit www.senecacountycce.org or register at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/wintersoups2020_245. If unable to access the internet, call Extension at (315) 539-9251.
Check out online resources for pressure canner maintenance and food preservation safety at http://senecacountycce.org.