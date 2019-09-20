WATERLOO — Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension is continuing its 2019 Food Preservation Series with a class on fermented foods from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Extension office, 3rd floor of the Main Street Shop Centre.
Fermented foods are preserved using an age-old process that not only boosts the food’s shelf life, but also gives your body a boost of healthy probiotics, which are live microorganisms crucial to healthy digestion. Examples of fermented foods include yogurt, beer, sauerkraut, kimchi, sourdough bread, and coffee.
This workshop will focus on how to naturally ferment vegetables at home. Vegetables in season now such as cabbage (sauerkraut), carrots, and beets found at farmers markets and produce stands, are delicious fermented and will preserve these foods well into the winter. Learn the facts, the science, and nutritional benefits of fermenting vegetables.
Extension nutrition staff and Master Food Preservers will lead the class. Participants will receive educational materials, taste samples, and the know-how to safely make fermented foods at home.
The cost is $15.
Registration is required, and space is limited.
To register online, go to www.senecacountycce.org. If unable to register online, call (315) 539-9251.