...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MID 30S ARE EXPECTED TO ALLOW FOR FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...NIAGARA, ORLEANS, MONROE, WAYNE, NORTHERN CAYUGA, OSWEGO, ERIE, GENESEE, LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, AND CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&