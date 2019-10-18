WATERLOO — The Extension’s food preservation workshop series continues with a session on meat canning from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at Cornell Cooperative Extension Office, 3rd Floor Main Street Shop Centre.
Canned meat is shelf stable, so there are no worries about your stored meat if the power goes out. Canned meat becomes very tender and is an ideal preservation method for meat that could otherwise be somewhat tough, like lean cuts of wild game or beef. It is also a great way to take advantage of large quantity sales at the grocery store, such as chicken breasts that can become chicken salad or many other entrees for a quick weekday meal. Learning to safely can animal products may help you solve the problem of freezer space when considering buying local meat or hunting.
Learn the important science behind safely canning meat. There will be taste testing of recipes using canned meats and participants will learn firsthand how to safely preserve meat at home. A Master Food Preserver from the Extension will lead the workshop.
The class costs $15 per person.
Registration is required. Go to www.senecacounycce.org to register or if unable to register online, call (315) 539-9251.