NEWARK — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County has information available to address a number of community concerns, including planning youth activities, addressing pest and other garden problems, starting a small farm, managing household budgets on a limited income and building nutritious meals.
Staff are available to answer questions at the office, 1581 Route 88N or visit ccewayne.org. Some in-person sessions have been scheduled, too.
Normal office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. It’s recommended that you call the office first and make a reservation.
Extension staff are following all CDC and state guidelines for operations. A the door, ring the bell/call the office phone number and someone will assist you. Read all directions posted on the front door to the office. Those with appointments will be asked to complete a COVID questionnaire and wear a face mask.
Master Gardeners will be available for phone consultations from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Visit the website for specific directions to drop off samples, or review previous MG emails. To be added to the MG email list, send your contact information to MGWayne@cornell.edu.