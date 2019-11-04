PENN YAN — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County will host a core training for those wishing to apply for their private pesticide applicator license.
This course will cover the information needed to take the private pesticide applicator core exam. Private certification covers a person applying restricted use pesticides for the purpose of producing an agricultural commodity to property that they or their employer owns or rents. This course is not a 30-hour course.
The class will be held over two afternoons from 12:45 to 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 4.
The cost is $55.Cornell pesticide training manuals are not included in the price of the course but may be ordered in advance through the office. Advance egistration is required.
The course also may be taken for recertification credits for $30 for each day, or $55 for both days. The DEC has assigned four credits to each day of training with total of eight credits available for attending the entire training.
For more information on the course, or to register, contact Caroline Boutard-Hunt at (315) 536-5123 or via email at cb239@cornell.edu.
The private pesticide applicator exam will be held at the Yates County Auditorium on the following Monday, Dec. 9. To qualify to take the exam, you must be at least 17 years old and have at least one year of full-time experience within the last three years in the use of pesticides in the category in which certification is desired. To vertify your eligibility or for more information on the exam, contact the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Bureau of Pest Management at (607) 622-8290.