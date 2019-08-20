WATERLOO — Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension will host a class on making salsa and marinated peppers as part of its 2019 Food Preservation Series.
The workshop, led by Extension Nutrition staff and Master Food Preserver volunteers, will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Cornell Cooperative Extension office on the 3rd floor of the Main Street Shop Centre.
Adjust spice and sweet to your liking. Learn the heat factors of various pepper varieties and creative ingredient variations for delicious salsas and marinated peppers.
Participants will receive educational materials, taste samples, and take home a product. Cost is $15.
Registration is required and space is limited.
To register online, go to www.senecacountycce.org.
If you are unable to register online, please call (315) 539-9251.
