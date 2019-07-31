WOLCOTT — Cornell Cooperative Extension NWNY Team’s Small Farms and Livestock Specialist Nancy Glazier will lead a pasture walk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 at Youngman Farms, 12398 VanVleck Road.
Shawn Youngman has worked with his father Allen to expand their beef operation by adding beef cows and pasture. He is looking to subdivide to allow more efficient use of the pastures.
Topics to be discussed include fencing, fertility, pasture seeding and pasture rotation.
The cost is $10 per person; $15 per farm/family.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Wear clean boots as participants will be crossing a stream.
RSVP by July 31 to Brandie Waite at (585) 343-3040 ext. 138 or bls238@cornell.edu.
