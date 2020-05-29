PENN YAN — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County has welcomed Samantha Wheeler as 4-H and Youth Development Subject Educator.
While growing up in Clifton Springs, she was a 4-H member from ages 5 to 19, holding several officer positions, participating in public speaking at the county, district, and state level, completingvarious projects related to sewing, photography, communications, cooking, and woodworking, and she took several 4-H trips. After graduating high school in 2015, she attended Cornell University where she studied animal science and minored in education.
Wheeler’s position includes working with the 4-H Youth Development Program to provide increased educational, hands-on opportunities for enrolled 4-H members, as well as working with additional agencies in Yates County to provide positive youth development programming. Since in-person workshops and gatherings have been suspended, Wheeler has created virtual learning resources for the Yates County 4-H Facebook page, and the newly created FLX 4-H Learning Launchpad Facebook group.
