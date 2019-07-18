WATERLOO — Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension will showcase Seneca County agriculture from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 in Floral Hall during the Seneca County Fair at the Fairgrounds, Swift and North streets.
Several area chefs will be pairing with local producers on culinary delights to sample. These will include Chef John from Knapp’s Winery and Vineyard Restaurant in Romulus, Chef Steve from Woody’s Bar and Grille at the Quality Inn, Chef Michael from Wegmans and CCE’s own Chef Mo Tidball.
Try the wines of the Cayuga Wine Trail, award-winning spirits with Myer Farm Distillers, coffee from Seneca Coffee House, and other local craft beverages. There will be cheese samples from Muranda Cheese, ice cream from the Cayuga Lake Creamery, and honey from Wade’s Honey.
Displays will highlight the key role that agriculture plays in the County as well as Extension’s role. Visit the Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation table to learn how they enhance and protect the natural resources of Seneca County. Seneca County Farm Bureau will be on hand to highlight their advocacy work for the farm community. Learn about alpacas from Cabin View Alpaca Farm. Stop by the Seneca County Master Gardeners’ table for seed samples and the Finger Lakes Eat Smart NY table for samples of fresh healthy recipes. Extension’s “Centennial Cookery Book” featuring 100-year-old recipes from Seneca County and beyond will be available for purchase.
Seneca County 4-H members will hold their annual chicken and pork barbecue fundraiser from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Floral Hall. Advanced sale tickets are $10 and available from the Extension office on the 3rd floor of the Main Street Shop Centre in Waterloo, or Extension staff and board members. Tickets will be $11 that night.
Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m.
For more information, contact the Extension at (315) 539-9251 or seneca@cornell.edu.
