LYONS — Family Promise of Wayne County is looking for volunteers to help aid local families and their children in need of stable housing.
A new volunteer training session to be held online via Zoom from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.
Family Promise of Wayne County (affiliated with National Family Promise, founded in 1986) is a network of local congregations and organizations that is bringing community resources together to help homeless families regain their housing, their independence, and their dignity.
FPWC provides these families with a temporary home while helping them secure long term, sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are also available.
For more information, contact Graig Roberts at (585) 233-8394 or groberts.familypromise@gmail.com.
Find Family Promise online at fpwayne.org.