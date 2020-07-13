LYONS — Family Promise of Wayne County is again raising funds by offering gift baskets for auction online.
The “Baskets of Hope” Auction will run from 8 a.m. on July 15 to 8 p.m. on July 26, accessible at 32auctions.com/basketsofhope2020. Photos and descriptions of the baskets will be available for viewing at that web address beginning July 14.
Auctioned baskets can be picked up at Family Promise’s Day Resource Center at 3 Holley St. after July 26. (Delivery may be available through mutual arrangement.)
Payment in cash or check is required at pick-up.
Family Promise of Wayne County is a non-profit organization that exists to help families with children experiencing homelessness find permanent housing and achieve self-sustainability. It has been in operation since October of 2018. As a local affiliate of the national Family Promise with over 200 affiliates in 42 states, Family Promise is a 4-Star Charity Navigator charity.
For more information, contact Irene Fadden at (585) 802-7594 or visit fpwayne.org.