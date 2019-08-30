NEWARK — Recently Family Promise of Wayne County held its first Foundation Partners Recognition Dinner at the First United Methodist Church.
Thirty individuals, corporations or organizations were acknowledged and thanked for their major financial contributions to the work of Family Promise and its mission to transform the lives of children and their families who are experiencing temporary homelessness.
Bill Bush, president of the Board, unveiled a recognition plaque. Other speakers included ExecutiveDirector Graig Roberts, who shared information about the daily operations and notable success stories, and Jay Roscup, Community Schools Director for the Wayne County Consortium who offered statistics on the changing face of Wayne County and why programs like Family Promise are so important in improving the lives of children.
Each donor received a certificate and a pin and viewed their names on the donor plaque.
For more information about Family Promise and how to become a donor or volunteer, contact Linda Werts at (315) 447- 0276.