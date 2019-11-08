PALMYRA — Family Promise of Wayne County recently held a first-year celebration at Western Presbyterian Church.
Board Vice President Linda Werts recognized the accomplishments, frustrations and growing pains and thanked the many volunteers, staff, Board of Directors and the 11 families who transitioned through the program into sustainable independence and homes of their own, for the success of the program.
Family Promise of Wayne County extends an invitation to faith based groups to join the mission of helping families who are experiencing temporary homelessness as either a host or support congregation. It also welcomes volunteers.
For more information or to suggest a family facing homelessness, contact Graig Roberts at (585) 708-9586.