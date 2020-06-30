LYONS — Do you know a family looking for stable housing? Are you and your children without a safe and sustainable roof over your heads? Family Promise of Wayne County is accepting referrals for families in need.
Family Promise can provide temporary apartments for a limited number of qualified homeless families with children under 18 years of age, while helping them achieve long term, stable housing.
With the opening of its new Day Resource Center in Lyons after a brief hiatus to move offices, and the uncertainty about Covid-19, FPWC has secured several apartments in which qualified families can live temporarily until they “graduate” to sustainable housing. The staff at the Center interview candidates, assess needs, and work closely with families in the program — maintaining that relationship long after families graduate. Volunteers assist the guest families with meals, transportation and other basic needs. (Prior to the pandemic, guest families were housed in Host Churches on a rotating basis.)
“The strategic switch to leasing apartments enabled us to continue to provide temporary housing to families in need despite the limitations presented by Covid-19,” said Graig Roberts, director of the Wayne County Family Promise affiliate.
Volunteers are also needed to aid the Center in its mission. Training sessions are offered weekly via Zoom live videoconferencing, no skills necessary.
Family Promise of Wayne County is a non-profit organization that exists to help families with children experiencing homelessness find permanent housing and achieve self-sustainability. The Center has been operating since October of 2018. As a local affiliate of the national Family Promise with over 200 affiliates in 42 states, and is a 4-Star Charity Navigator charity.
For more information or to volunteer, call Graig Roberts at (585) 708-9586.