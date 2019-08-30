NEWARK — Family Promise of Wayne County is expanding its volunteer base.
The organization relies on hundreds of volunteers serving at host churches in 11 Wayne County communities, at the Day Resource Center in Lyons and on committees helping with transportation, special events, fundraising and other.
A training session is planned for 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at the Newark Public Library, 121 High St.
Advance registration is not necessary but appreciated.
For more information, contact Linda Werts at (315) 447-0276.