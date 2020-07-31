LYONS — Family Promise of Wayne County will hold its annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 7, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Day Resource Center, 3 Holley St.
Sale items will include household furnishings and useful items, antiques, collectibles, clothing, seasonal items, children’s toys, and much more. All proceeds will benefit the work of Family Promise of Wayne County. Masks will be required and social distancing encouraged.
Family Promise of Wayne County is a non-profit organization that exists to help families with children experiencing homelessness find permanent housing and achieve self-sustainability through employment or other means. FPWC has been in operation since October of 2018. As a local affiliate of the national Family Promise with over 200 Affiliates in 43 states, 18 families and 35 children have transitioned though our program as of June 2020.
Family Promise will receive donated items for the sale beginning on Aug. 1. Clothing and bedding must be clean and like new. Small appliances must be in working order. Items NOT accepted: non-flat screened TVs, refrigerators, washers, dryers, tires or very large furniture items. Volunteer workers are needed from Aug. 1 to 8.
For more information and to provide availability, contact Linda Werts at (315) 447-0276.