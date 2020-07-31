LYONS — Family Promise of Wayne County raised funds through an online basket auction in May to support its outreach, helping homeless families with children find permanent, sustainable housing.
A total of 19 baskets were sold to 14 bidders, with values ranging from $35 to $200.
Basket themes included “A Taste of New York Wines”, “Family Game Night”, “Everything for A Day at the Beach”, “Relax and Snack”, and “Priceless Necessities in Today’s World”.
Donors included Deb Dejaeger, Pat Dlugosh, East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, Irene Fadden, Chelsea Manahan, Park Presbyterian Church, Becke Tomkiewicz, Jack Vandenbout and Rachel Wizeman.
Family Promise of Wayne County has secured several temporary apartments for a limited number of qualified homeless families with children under 18 years of age, while helping them achieve long term, stable housing.
For more information, visit www.fpwayne.org.