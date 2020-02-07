Family Promise of Wayne County has received a grant of $26,500 from the Bullis Foundation, with a matching grant of $25,000 that will support efforts to help Wayne County’s homeless families build new lives.
These funds will be vital in financing the Family Promise mission of helping homeless and low-income families with children achieve sustainable independence through a non-governmental, non-denominational community-based response.
The Bullis Fund was created from the estate of Jeanette “Nettie” Bullis, an astute businesswoman whose family settled in Macedon in the late 1830s. Grants from income generated by the endowment fund are recommended by a committee of Wayne County representatives to reflect Bullis’ interest in improving the quality of life of residents of Wayne County.
Bullis believed strongly in providing a “hand up” not a “hand out.” Therefore, most grants require a matching component.
Family Promise of Wayne County is affiliated with National Family Promise, founded in 1986. Through a network of local congregations and organizations, we provide shelter, meals, and support to homeless children and their families.
FPWC is a coordinated local effort that is bringing communities, congregations and organizations together to help homeless families regain their housing, their independence, and their dignity.
For more information about how to support Family Promise, visit fpwayne.org or call (315) 665-0037.