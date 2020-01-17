NEWARK — Family Promise of Wayne County is seeking volunteers in the Newark, Palmyra and Lyons areas of Wayne County.
The mission of Family Promise is to help homeless families with children regain affordable housing, sustainable employment and restored dignity.
Volunteers are needed for shifts in the evenings from 5 to 8 p.m., or for overnight shifts from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. during the four weeks of a year when local churches host families. Volunteers usually serve one or two nights.
Volunteers also are needed during the afternoons at the Day Resource Center in Lyons.
New volunteers may choose from two training sessions scheduled in January — from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 or from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Both will be held at St. Michael’s Church in Newark.
Registration is not necessary but will be appreciated.
To register or for more information, call Linda Werts at (315) 447-0276.