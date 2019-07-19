CANANDAIGUA —Family Promise of Ontario County will host its annual Bed Race July 27 at the Canandaigua City Pier.

Teams of five will construct a bed on wheels, decorate it and race against other teams.

For details, email fpocnybedrace@gmail.com.

