NEWARK — Family Promise of Wayne County will hold a training session for volunteers from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at the First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St.
Family Promise of Wayne County is an affiliate of the national Family Promise with a mission and vision to help children and their families, who are experiencing temporary homelessness, to regain affordable housing, sustainable employment and their individual dignity. Volunteers serve at county-wide Host Churches which offer meals and evening and overnight hospitality or at the Day Resource Center in Lyons.
Advance registration is not necessary.
For more information, contact Linda Werts at (315) 447-0276.