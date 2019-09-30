RUSHVILLE — A German shepherd sheep herding trial will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at White Clover Sheep Farm at 683 Bagley Road.
Spectators will be able to watch German shepherd dogs tend more than 200 sheep. The tradition of German sheep herding trials is hundreds of years old, resembling a shepherd’s day in a miniature.
Admission is free. Spectators are welcome.
The event is children and senior citizen-friendly, but no pets are allowed.
There is limited seating, so take lawn chairs.
Food will be available.
A program will be available for $5.
For more information, call Gylla at (908) 763-0710 or email her at gamacgreg@gmail.com.