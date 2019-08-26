WATERLOO — The Seneca County Farm to Table Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Barn at Muranda Cheese Co., 3075 Route 96S.
Hosted by Seneca County Extension, Seneca County Farm Bureau, and Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District, the dinner is being catered by Ginny Lott DeMillo. It will feature ingredients sourced from three Seneca County farms featured on a farm tour scheduled earlier that day.
The Seneca County Farm to Table Dinner will start with a tasting of 15 award-winning cheeses from Muranda Cheese Co. followed by a meal featuring dairy products from Persoon’s Dairy Farm and Muranda Cheese Co., meat from Autumn’s Harvest Farm and sweet corn from Lott Farms LLC. A locally sourced white vegetable lasagna will be available for non-meat eaters and the meal will be finished with ice cream from Cayuga Lake Creamery in Interlaken.
The Seneca County Farm to Table Dinner will provide an opportunity to meet the farmers providing the food for the dinner and learn more about local foods and the farms that produce them.
The cost of the dinner is $25 per person. Reservations are required by tomorrow (Aug. 27) and can be made, along with payment, by going to www.senecacountycce.org and clicking on the “Twilight Farm Tours” event. If unable to access the internet, call the Extension office at (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.
