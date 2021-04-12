State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball last announced $150,000 has been awarded for projects that will strengthen the agricultural industry in the nine-county area that makes up the Genesee Valley.
The funding, which was approved by the Genesee Valley Regional Market Authority in collaboration with the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, will support critical education, workforce development, and marketing and promotion initiatives. More than $50,000 will support projects that engage Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities in agriculture, providing hands-on workforce training opportunities at local farms and farmers’ markets.
“Congratulations to the all of today’s award recipients. They have developed creative and exciting projects that will help move the agricultural industry forward,” Ball said. “There is a strong focus on agricultural education and training for new or young farmers in our BIPOC communities, which will help provide new opportunities and career paths in agriculture. The investments in all of the projects, while geographically located in the Genesee Valley, will positively impact agriculture statewide. I thank the GVRMA for their partnership in advancing this important program.”
The following local projects were awarded funding for the promotion and marketing of New York agricultural products and programs, and agricultural education:
NY Kitchen (NY Wine & Culinary Center), $15,000 — This project will support and promote hands-on cooking, craft beverage and agricultural education at the NY Wine and Culinary Center, including their 100% New York State Tasting Room.
Finger Lakes Wine Alliance (FLWA), $15,000 — This project will support the updating of strategic marketing content through photography used to improve websites, print material for distribution, social media advertising, etc., brochure redevelopment, and website upgrades and updates.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates & Steuben Counties, $15,000 — This project will support the creation of a professional video promoting Keuka Lake wine history, viticulture, and enology, which will be provided to winery owners who may not have funds to support their own promotional videos. Video will be shared on social media and the websites of Tourism Promotional Agencies and CCE Extensions.
Marcus Whitman High School, $15,000 — This project will support the construction of an on-campus maple syrup sugarhouse, allowing students to learn about the maple syrup industry, food processing, and on-farm work skills.
Sam Filler, Executive Director of the New York Wine & Grape Foundation, said, “Agriculture is a key economic driver for the Genesee Valley and Finger Lakes region. GVRMA provides valuable investments in the value-added product sector. Their support of the wine industry has been a key instigator for its growth and creating new jobs.”
The GVRMA, in cooperation with the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, solicits applications each year to assist in the development of agriculture and agriculture-related businesses in nine counties in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates. Agriculture supports thousands of jobs in the Genesee Valley, and is one of the key areas of investment in the Finger Lakes Forward and Southern Tier Soaring regional economic development plans.
For more information on the Genesee Valley Regional Market Authority, please visit: http://www.geneseevalleyregionalmarketauthority.com.