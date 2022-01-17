SYRACUSE — The largest farm equipment show in the Northeast is set for Feb. 24-26 in Syracuse.
Aiming to connect producers with leading companies in the industry, the event will host more than 400 exhibitors displaying the latest farm equipment, tractors; seed and crop protection products; robotic milking technology and animal handling equipment; and many additional farm supplies and services.
“We’re excited to be back and ready to open our doors,” show manager Scott Grigor said in a release. “As the biggest technology showcase in the Northeast, there’s no better place to network, grow your knowledge of the latest farm products, and to share the farm legacy with family and friends.”
The New York Farm Show, hosted by American Agriculturist and Northeast Equipment Dealers Association, was established in 1985 and is the sister show to Farm Progress Show, the largest outdoor farm equipment show in the U.S., and Husker Harvest Days, the largest outdoor irrigated farm show in the world.
Showcasing products, seminars and workshops, its goal is to provide farmers with the tools to reach greater productivity and profitability.
Highlights of this year’s show include:
• New products and exhibitors — Dozens of new products will be on display, including calf hutches, mixer wagons, Unverferth’s new Raptor strip tillage tool, the T-series Ag Baggers from RCI, the Puck Force Feed unit and more.
• Educational seminars and workshops — A full line of educational sessions from the New York Beef Producers.
• Annual Toy Tractor Auction — The Bob Watson New York State FFA Alumni and Supporters Toy Action will take place on Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. Proceeds will support a scholarship fund for students pursuing a career in agriculture and agricultural education. For more information on donations or to consign items for sale contact Roger Barkman at Rogerbarkman@yahoo.com. To support FFA and agriculture education, contact Paulette Schiebel at pschiebel@tds.net.
The New York Farm Show is held at the New York State Fairgrounds. Admission is free by visiting your Northeast Equipment Dealer by Feb. 15; otherwise, it is $5 at the door. For additional information, visit www.NewYorkFarmShow.com and follow New York Farm Show on Facebook.