The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets last week confirmed a case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) in a domestic rabbit in Montgomery County. First found in the United States in 2018, it is a highly contagious and fatal disease of domestic and wild rabbits, though it does not affect humans or other animals.
The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the virus.
While this is case is an isolated incident and limited to one household, rabbit owners are being encouraged to ensure proper health and sanitary measures to prevent the disease by taking simple steps to reduce the chance of RHDV2 affecting rabbits.
The following best practices are recommended:
• Do not allow pet or wild rabbits to have contact with your rabbits or gain entry to the facility or home.
• Do not allow visitors in rabbitries or let them handle pet rabbits without protective clothing (including coveralls, shoe covers, hair covering, and gloves).
• Always wash hands with warm soapy water before entering your rabbit area, after removing protective clothing and before leaving the rabbit area.
• Do not introduce new rabbits from unknown or untrusted sources. Do not add rabbits to your rabbitry from animal shelters or other types of rescue operations.
• If you bring outside rabbits into your facility or home, keep them separated from your existing rabbits for at least 30 days. Use separate equipment for newly acquired or sick rabbits to avoid spreading disease.
• Sanitize all equipment and cages moved on or off premises before they are returned to the rabbitry.
• Establish a working relationship with a veterinarian to review biosecurity practices.
Sick or dead domestic rabbits should be reported to the State Veterinarian’s office at (518) 457-3502.