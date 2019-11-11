The 2019 annual agricultural district renewal period is open.
Ontario County farmland owners may request that their land be added to a New York state agricultural district between Nov. 1-30. State law requires that farmland owners be given a 30-day period every year during which they can request their land be added.
The state Agricultural District Program is a voluntary program that provides farmland owners and farmers certain advantages and protections as long as the land stays in the District. For additional information, go to agriculture.ny.gov/ap/agservices/agdistricts.html. For information on Ontario County Agricultural Districts, go to co.ontario.ny.us/1607/Agricultural-Districts.
Landowners must submit an original signed enrollment form to Kristin Mueller, Clerk of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, 20 Ontario St., Canandaigua, NY 14424. Download a form at co.ontario.ny.us/DocumentCenter/View/20046/2019-Annual-Agricultural-District-Application-Form.
At the close of the review period, the requests will be reviewed by the Ontario County Agricultural Enhancement Board. They will then make recommendations regarding suitability of the land for inclusion in an Agricultural District to the Ontario County Board of Supervisors. Supervisors then review and approve the list of properties for submission to the commissioner of state Department of Agriculture and Markets for final approval.
For more information, contact Maria Rudzinski, Senior Planner, Ontario County Planning Department at (585) 396-4416 or maria.rudzinski@co.ontario.ny.us.