Weather Alert

...DIFFICULT TRAVEL THIS EVENING WITH SNOW COVERED ROADS... SNOW INTENSITY CONTINUES TO SLOWLY INCREASE EARLY THIS EVENING. RECENT SNOW RATES HAVE GENERALLY BEEN AROUND A HALF INCH PER HOUR, BUT EXPECT RATES TO INCREASE TO ABOUT 1 INCH PER HOUR FOR SEVERAL HOURS THIS EVENING AND OVERNIGHT. MANY AREA ROADS ARE ALREADY SNOW COVERED AND SLICK WITH SEVERAL ACCIDENTS. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE CAUTION AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH THEIR DESTINATION. ACROSS THE SOUTHERN TIER, A WINTRY MIX WILL ALSO CREATE DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS BEFORE A CHANGEOVER TO ALL SNOW LATER THIS EVENING.