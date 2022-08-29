State Department of Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced last week that $1.4 million is available to help New York fruit, vegetable, and specialty crop growers produce their products in an environmentally responsible manner through the Agricultural Environmental Management program (AEM).
Farmers must be participants in the New York State Grown & Certified program to be eligible for funding to assist with the implementation of their AEM plans. The deadline for growers to apply is Oct. 24.
“The AEM program helps our growers produce products in a manner that reduces risk to our state’s precious natural resources,” Ball said in a news release. “Farms that become New York State Grown & Certified have already pledged their commitment to growing and producing sustainably. Now funding is available to help our farms keep those promises by further safeguarding our environment.”
Funding for the implementation of the AEM plan is provided through the Environmental Protection Fund, as part of the Ocean and Great Lakes Initiative. Assisting specialty crop farms to produce foods with the highest environmental standards will protect and improve New York’s natural resources, including water and soil quality.
New York’s County Soil and Water Conservation Districts are eligible to apply for the program on behalf of farmers. The maximum award for a project is $50,000.
For more information about how to join NYS Grown & Certified, please visit www.certified.ny.gov.