Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional snow showers during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow. Low 32F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.