New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball announced Friday that applications are open for reimbursement for the 30% New York State Initiative for the 2021-22 school year.
The initiative increases the reimbursement schools receive for lunches from 5.9 cents per meal to 25 cents per meal for any district that purchases at least 30% if the ingredients for their school lunch program from New York farms.
As part of her State of the State commitment to better connect farms and schools across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the Department of Agriculture and Markets to take the lead on administration of the NYS Initiative as of July 1 in order to enhance participation in the program statewide.
“The 30% NYS Initiative is a key part of New York state’s goal to get more fresh, local, New York foods on tables across the state,” Ball said in a release. “We are excited to be taking the lead on the program this year and look forward to working closely with school food authorities to get more New York products to New York kids. By increasing reimbursement for school food authorities that use at least 30% New York products in their lunches, we are supporting our farmers, our schools, and our students — a win-win-win for all. I encourage eligible schools to apply for the 2021-22 program and to consider taking part in this great initiative moving forward.”
The law originally passed in 2018 was updated in this year’s state budget to provide school food authorities (SFAs) with increased state reimbursement for the purchase of NYS food products for school lunch programs. SFAs that purchase food items and prepare their own school lunches or SFAs that contract with a Food Service Management Company to purchase food items and prepare school lunches are eligible to participate.
Sen. Michelle Hinchey, Chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture said, “We can raise a healthier generation of children and deliver powerful economic drivers for struggling New York farms by creating smarter and stronger farm-to-school connections. The 30% NYS Initiative is a great example of a program that is doing that work, making it easier and more cost-effective for schools to buy healthy, local food from New York farms, and I encourage eligible districts in every corner of our state to apply.”
SFAs must apply annually to receive the additional reimbursement for the following school year. Any NYS food product purchased and used in the reimbursable meals for the school lunch program may contribute toward the 30% NYS Initiative. Applications for reimbursement for the 2021-22 school year are now open and are due Aug. 15.
Find out more about the program and how to apply at https://agriculture.ny.gov/30-percent-initiative.
The 30% NYS Initiative is intended to provide healthy New York sourced food products to children as part of their lunch meal in school. When schools use food products from local sources, they are supporting local farmers and providing healthy choices for children in school meal programs, while also supporting the local economy. SFAs that take part in the initiative are encouraged, to the best extent possible, to reach the required threshold with healthy, farm fresh items served with the reimbursable lunch meal and to limit the inclusion of a la carte snack foods.
Jennifer Martin, executive director of the New York School Nutrition Association said, “We are really passionate about the 30% NYS Initiative and plan on doing everything we can to encourage more school districts to take advantage of this amazing opportunity.”