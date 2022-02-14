BATAVIA — After postponing the in-person 2022 Empire State Producers Expo due to the spike in COVID numbers in early January, plans for a virtual Expo have been announced. The sessions are spread out over a three-week period, starting Monday, Feb. 21. One or two sessions will run each day, starting at 11:45 a.m., and attendees can join for a short time each day, rather than sitting in front of a computer for eight hours at a time.
Altogether, 27 sessions are planned, and most include DEC credits. They will focus on weed management, soil health, IPM tomatoes, hemp, brassicas, snap beans, sweet corn, cut flowers, and greenhouses. New this year are sessions on agroforestry, pesticide safety, lanternflies, and labor — how to prepare for H-2A audits and creating positive workplaces. There also will be a session providing guidance on the water withdrawal permits.
The New York State Vegetable Growers Association continues its commitment to educating all farmers, even during these unprecedented times. They group is looking forward to bringing in new and exciting speakers who have not been available in the past. The conference will be available online to those who register. DEC credits will be available.
A full session list is available and registration is open. Visit the NYSVGA website at www.NYSVGA.org for updates.
With questions contact the NYSVGA at (585) 993-0775 or email NYSVegetableGrowers@gmail.com.