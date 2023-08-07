To create a greater understanding of practices occurring in today’s agriculture, two agricultural operations in Seneca County are inviting the public to learn more about how farms are striving to be compatible with the environment and remain profitable.
Participants can visit with the farm operators and the related agricultural agencies that support them on Aug. 15.
This “drive yourself agricultural tour,” organized by Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension, Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District, USDA NRCS and FSA and the Seneca County Farm Bureau is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. The tour will feature water quality measures, cover crops, tile drainage, an agricultural chemical mixing facility, integrated pest management and a discussion about the costs associated with implementing water quality practices.
The tour concludes with a complimentary wine tasting at Boundary Breaks Winery in Lodi, which earned this year’s award for Best White Wine in New York for their 2021 Gewürztraminer. Also, a barbecue dinner catered by Between the Lakes BBQ by Justin Ward will be available to tour participants.
Everyone attending is encouraged to wear appropriate shoes for moderate walking on potentially uneven ground and bring a chair if needed for extended periods of standing. A map indicating the meeting locations for the tour will be provided once registered.
Two host farms will be joined by Cornell Cooperative Extension Specialists from the NWNY Dairy, Livestock, and Field Crops Team and the Finger Lakes Grape Program as well as other agriculture industry related professionals.
There is no charge for the wine tasting and barbecue at Boundary Breaks at the conclusion of the tour, but registration is required. More information about the tour and the dinner can be found at www.senecacountycce.org under the events tab.
RSVPs for the drive yourself Ag Tour are required by Aug. 10 or until filled. Visit Seneca County CCE at www.senecacountycce.org for more information or go directly to the registration page at https://reg.cce.cornell.edu/SenecaCountyAgTour2023_245. All those registered will receive a map with the farm locations and times by email.
With additional questions or for more information, contact Judy Wright, Agriculture Development Specialist with Seneca County CCE, at jlw24@cornell.edu or (315) 539-9251 ext. 109.