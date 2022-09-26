LOCKPORT (PRNewswire) — Crunch Time Apple Growers has announced that SnapDragon is now the official apple of the Buffalo Bills, a match made in the Empire State.
Born at Cornell University and grown across the state by over 150 family farmers, SnapDragon is as New York as the Buffalo Bills, so it's only natural for the two to join forces.
"The Buffalo Bills organization is top-notch, from the players and coaches to the people working behind the scenes, and Crunch Time is thrilled to join the team as the first-ever official apple of the Bills," Jessica Wells, executive director of Crunch Time Apple Growers said in a news release. "With both the Bills and SnapDragon having Western New York roots, it seemed like a perfect match. SnapDragon apples are the perfect snack to fuel game day — on the field, in the stands, or on the couch!"
SnapDragon apples boast a spicy-sweet flavor with a hint of vanilla; think "Sweet with a Snap." The apples are perfect for snacking, so as the Bills make their way toward a winning season this year, fans can make their way to grocery stores throughout New York, including Wegmans, Aldi and Tops, to grab a SnapDragon apple for a healthy half-time treat. For fans outside of New York, they also are available at Publix, ShopRite, HEB, The Fresh Market, Harris Teeter, and many other retailers.
"We are thrilled to welcome SnapDragon to the Buffalo Bills partnership family," said Dan Misko, senior vice president of business development at Pegula Sports and Entertainment. "As the first-ever apple partner, we are excited to see SnapDragon apples throughout Highmark Stadium on game day and at different events centered around youth, health and wellness."
Fans will be able to learn about and taste SnapDragon apples on the Billevard during the Oct. 30 game against Green Bay and the Dec. 11 game against the NY Jets. SnapDragon apples also will be featured in select menu items throughout the stadium.
To learn more about this partnership and about SnapDragon apples, visit https://snapdragonapple.com/score-big.
To learn more about the Buffalo Bills, founded in 1959 and owned by Terry and Kim Pegula, visit buffalobills.com.