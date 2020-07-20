ROMULUS — Autumn’s Harvest Farm in Romulus has received an emergency mini-grant from Food Animal Concerns Trust, a national nonprofit organization that promotes the safe and humane production of meat, milk, and eggs.
The farm, owned by Tim and Sarah Haws, used its grant to create an online store where customers can order meat for pickup at designated locations. The new service has increased the farm’s overall sales, as well as provided its customers with a convenient and safe shopping option.
The Trust launched the emergency mini-grant program to help independent livestock and poultry producers respond to the challenges they faced as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
Since April, the Trust has awarded more than $95,000 in mini-grants to 202 farmers across 40 states.
Funded projects included purchase of cold storage units to manage inventory and/or use at self-service on-farm stores; website upgrades and development of online farm stores; materials and supplies for home delivery and shipping of perishable food items; and sanitation-related supplies to ensure the safety of farm workers and their customers.
“The global coronavirus crisis has exposed the fragility of the industrial food system. It’s become crystal clear that family farms are an essential part of a more resilient food system,” said Larissa McKenna, the Trust’s humane farming program director. “We value the hard work that small farms are doing to care for their animals and feed their local communities. [The Trust] is pleased to support farms like Autumn’s Harvest Farm by funding projects that help them adapt to shifting markets.”
While many of the funded projects are still underway, so far over 97% of the funded farmers report that the mini-grant has helped their farm business to address a challenge related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 93% report that their mini-grant has already helped the financial viability of their farm business.
Residents of the Finger Lakes area can purchase food produced by Autumn’s Harvest Farm at the on-farm store, as well as by ordering online for curbside pickup locations in Romulus, Ithaca, Trumansburg, and Pittsford. For more information on humanely-raised products, visit the Trust’s website.
In addition to awarding grants, the Trust also offers free webinars, conference scholarships and a mentorship program as part of our suite of services benefiting family farmers.
For more information on the Trust’s farmer services, visit foodanimalconcernstrust.org/farmer.