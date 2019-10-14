PENN YAN — A NY beef quality assurance training will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Yatesville Church, 1894 Yatesville Road.
Beef Quality Assurance is a voluntary program focused on training cattle producers in management practices. The training is based on national guidelines and scientific research with the purpose of enhancing carcass quality and safety, thereby protecting the consumer confidence in our beef supply.
Nancy Glazier, Cornell Cooperative Extension NWNY Team’s Specialist, will cover several topics during the certification process, including safe handling and use of health care products, safe animal handling, animal welfare and record keeping.
The chute side training will be at nearby Glade Haven Farm where Dr. Suzanne Patterson of Eastview Veterinary Clinic will be leading instruction.
The cost of the training is $15 per person, $25 per farm, which includes morning refreshments and lunch. Registration is required by October 16 to plan lunch and materials.
To register, contact Brandie Waite, CCE NWNY Team, at (585) 343-3040 ext.138 or bls238@cornell.edu.
The robust New York BQA program is supported by Cargill, Landpro, Merck Animal Health, Powder River, Multimin, and Zoetis.